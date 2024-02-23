Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st Innings:

Zak Crawley

b Akash Deep

42

Ben Duckett

c Dhruv Jurel b Akash Deep

11

Ollie Pope

lbw b Akash Deep

0

Joe Root

batting

16

Jonny Bairstow

lbw b Ashwin

38

Ben Stokes

lbw Jadeja

3

Extras: (NB-2)

2

Total: (For 5 wkts, 24.1 Overs)

112

Fall of Wickets: 47-1, 47-2, 57-3, 109-4, 112-5

Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 6-1-43-0, Akash Deep 7-0-24-3, Ravindra Jadeja 8.1-1-28-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-0-17-1. PTI

