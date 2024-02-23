Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.
England 1st Innings:
Zak Crawley
b Akash Deep
42
Ben Duckett
c Dhruv Jurel b Akash Deep
11
Ollie Pope
lbw b Akash Deep
0
Joe Root
batting
16
Jonny Bairstow
lbw b Ashwin
38
Ben Stokes
lbw Jadeja
3
Extras: (NB-2)
2
Total: (For 5 wkts, 24.1 Overs)
112
Fall of Wickets: 47-1, 47-2, 57-3, 109-4, 112-5
Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 6-1-43-0, Akash Deep 7-0-24-3, Ravindra Jadeja 8.1-1-28-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-0-17-1. PTI
