Dharamsala, Mar 8 (PTI) Scoreboard on day two of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Friday.
England (1st Innings): 218 all out
Also Read | Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.
India (1st Innings, Overnight: 135/1; 30 overs)
Yashasvi Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57
Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of DC-W UPW-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.
Rohit Sharma b Stokes 103
Shubman Gill b Anderson 110 Devdutt Padikkal c Bashir 65
Sarfaraz Khan c Root b Bashir 56
Ravindra Jadeja lbw Hartley 15
Dhruv Jurel c Duckett b Bashir 15
Ravichandran Ashwin b Hartley 0
Kuldeep Yadav batting 27
Jasprit Bumrah batting 19
Extras (LB-4, NB-2) 6
Total (for 8 wickets, 120 overs) 473
Fall of wicket: 1-104, 2-275, 3-279, 4-376, 5-403, 6-427, 7-427, 8-428
Bowling: James Anderson 14-1-59-1, Mark Wood 15-1-89-0, Tom Hartley 39-3-126-2, Shoaib Bashir 44-5-170-4, Ben Stokes 5-1-17-1, Joe Root 3-0-8-0. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)