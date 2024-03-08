Dharamsala, Mar 8 (PTI) Scoreboard on day two of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Friday.

England (1st Innings): 218 all out

India (1st Innings, Overnight: 135/1; 30 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57

Rohit Sharma b Stokes 103

Shubman Gill b Anderson 110 Devdutt Padikkal c Bashir 65

Sarfaraz Khan c Root b Bashir 56

Ravindra Jadeja lbw Hartley 15

Dhruv Jurel c Duckett b Bashir 15

Ravichandran Ashwin b Hartley 0

Kuldeep Yadav batting 27

Jasprit Bumrah batting 19

Extras (LB-4, NB-2) 6

Total (for 8 wickets, 120 overs) 473

Fall of wicket: 1-104, 2-275, 3-279, 4-376, 5-403, 6-427, 7-427, 8-428

Bowling: James Anderson 14-1-59-1, Mark Wood 15-1-89-0, Tom Hartley 39-3-126-2, Shoaib Bashir 44-5-170-4, Ben Stokes 5-1-17-1, Joe Root 3-0-8-0. PTI

