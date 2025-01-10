Rajkot, Jan 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's ODI between India and Ireland here on Friday.

Ireland Innings:

Also Read | Saim Ayub's Injury May Take More Than Six Weeks To Heal, Participation in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Doubtful.

Sarah Forbes c Deepti Sharma b Titas Sadhu 9

Gaby Lewis c and b Deepti Sharma 92

Also Read | Glass Shattered by Rinku Singh's Six at St George's Park Still Broken, Groundstaff Want It Signed by India's Fiery Finisher.

Una Raymond-Hoeyrun out (Jemimah Rodrigues/Richa Ghosh) 5

Orla Prendergastst Richa Ghosh b Priya Mishra 9

Laura Delanyb Priya Mishra 0

Leah Paulrun out (Harleen Deol/Richa Ghosh) 59

Coulter Reilly not out 15

Arlene Kellylbw b Sayali Satghare 28

Georgina Dempsey not out 6

Extras: (LB-6, W-8, NB-1) 15

Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 Overs) 238

Fall of Wickets: 27-1, 34-2 , 56-3, 56-4, 173-5, 194-6, 230-7.

Bowling: Titas Sadhu 9-1-48-1, Sayali Satghare10-2-43-1, Saima Thakor 10-0-30-0, Priya Mishra 9-1-56-2, Deepti Sharma 10-1-41-1, Pratika Rawal 2-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)