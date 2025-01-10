Rajkot, Jan 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's ODI between India and Ireland here on Friday.
Ireland Innings:
Sarah Forbes c Deepti Sharma b Titas Sadhu 9
Gaby Lewis c and b Deepti Sharma 92
Una Raymond-Hoeyrun out (Jemimah Rodrigues/Richa Ghosh) 5
Orla Prendergastst Richa Ghosh b Priya Mishra 9
Laura Delanyb Priya Mishra 0
Leah Paulrun out (Harleen Deol/Richa Ghosh) 59
Coulter Reilly not out 15
Arlene Kellylbw b Sayali Satghare 28
Georgina Dempsey not out 6
Extras: (LB-6, W-8, NB-1) 15
Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 Overs) 238
Fall of Wickets: 27-1, 34-2 , 56-3, 56-4, 173-5, 194-6, 230-7.
Bowling: Titas Sadhu 9-1-48-1, Sayali Satghare10-2-43-1, Saima Thakor 10-0-30-0, Priya Mishra 9-1-56-2, Deepti Sharma 10-1-41-1, Pratika Rawal 2-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI
