Navi Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans:

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Will Remain at Manchester United Next Season, Says Interim Coach Ralf Rangnick.

Wriddhiman Saha c Mayank Agarwal b Rabada 21

Shubman Gill run out 9

Also Read | KIUG 2021: Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal’s Success Opened Doors for Next Generation of Players, Says Mumbai University TT Captain Mandar Hardikar.

Sai Sudharsan not out 65

Hardik Pandya c Jitesh Sharma b Rishi Dhawan 1

David Miller c Rabada b Livingstone 11

Rahul Tewatia c Sandeep Sharma b Rabada11

Rashid Khan c Jitesh Sharma b Rabada 0

Pradeep Sangwan b Arshdeep Singh 2

Lockie Ferguson c Livingstone b Rabada 5

Alzarri Joseph not out 4

Extras: (b-2, lb-4, w-8, nb-1) 15

Total: 143/8 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 17-1, 34-2, 44-3, 67-4, 112-5, 112-6, 122-7, 129-8

Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-17-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-33-4, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-35-1, Rishi Dhawan 4-0-26-1, Liam Livingstone 2.3-0-15-1, Rahul Chahar 1.3-0-11-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)