Hamilton, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between India and West Indies here on Saturday.
India Women Innings:
Smriti Mandhana
c S Selman b Shamilia Connell
123
Yastika Bhatia
c and b S Selman
31
Mithali Raj
c Shamilia Connell b Hayley Matthews 5
Deepti Sharma
c Hayley Matthews b A Mohammed 15
Harmanpreet Kaur
c S Campbelle b Aaliyah Alleyne
109
Richa Ghosh run out (Hayley Matthews/S Campbelle)
5
Pooja Vastrakar
c Hayley Matthews b A Mohammed 10
Jhulan Goswami
c A Mohammed b D Dottin
2
Sneh Rana
not out
2
Meghna Singh
not out
1
Extras: (W-10, NB-4)
14
Total: (8 wkts, 50 Overs)
317
Fall of Wickets: 49-1, 58-2, 78-3, 262-4, 290-5, 311-6, 313-7, 315-8
Bowler: Shamilia Connell 10-0-57-1, Chinelle Henry 2-0-19-0, Hayley Matthews 10-0-65-1, Shakera Selman 7-0-41-1, Anisa Mohammed 9-0-59-2, Deandra Dottin 5-0-32-1, Stafanie Taylor 3-0-18-0, Aaliyah Alleyne 4-0-26-1. (MORE) PTI
