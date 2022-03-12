Hamilton, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between India and West Indies here on Saturday.

India Women Innings:

Smriti Mandhana

c S Selman b Shamilia Connell

123

Yastika Bhatia

c and b S Selman

31

Mithali Raj

c Shamilia Connell b Hayley Matthews 5

Deepti Sharma

c Hayley Matthews b A Mohammed 15

Harmanpreet Kaur

c S Campbelle b Aaliyah Alleyne

109

Richa Ghosh run out (Hayley Matthews/S Campbelle)

5

Pooja Vastrakar

c Hayley Matthews b A Mohammed 10

Jhulan Goswami

c A Mohammed b D Dottin

2

Sneh Rana

not out

2

Meghna Singh

not out

1

Extras: (W-10, NB-4)

14

Total: (8 wkts, 50 Overs)

317

Fall of Wickets: 49-1, 58-2, 78-3, 262-4, 290-5, 311-6, 313-7, 315-8

Bowler: Shamilia Connell 10-0-57-1, Chinelle Henry 2-0-19-0, Hayley Matthews 10-0-65-1, Shakera Selman 7-0-41-1, Anisa Mohammed 9-0-59-2, Deandra Dottin 5-0-32-1, Stafanie Taylor 3-0-18-0, Aaliyah Alleyne 4-0-26-1. (MORE) PTI

