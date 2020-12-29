Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard on the fourth day of the second Test between India and Australia here.
Australia 1st Innings: 195
India 1st Innings: 326
Australia 2nd innings: (Overnight 133/6)
Matthew Wade lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 40
Joe Burns c Pant b Umesh 4
Marnus Labuschagne c Rahane b Ashwin 28
Steven Smith b Bumrah 8
Travis Head c Mayank Agarwal b Siraj 17
Cameron Green c Jadeja b Siraj 45
Tim Paine c Pant b Ravindra Jadeja 1
Pat Cummins c Agarwal b Bumrah 22
Mitchell Starc not out 14
Nathan Lyon c Pant b Siraj 3
Josh Hazlewood b Ashwin 10
Extras: (LB-5, NB-3) 8
Total (all out in 103.1 overs) 200
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-42, 3-71, 4-98, 5-98, 6-99, 7-156, 8-177, 9-185
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 27-6-54-2, Umesh Yadav 3.3-0-5-1, Mohammed Siraj 21.3-4-37-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 37.1-6-71-2, Ravindra Jadeja 14-5-28-2. More
