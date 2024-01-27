Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Scoreboard lunch on Day 3 of the opening Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings: 246 all out in 64.3 overs

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c&b Root 80

Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Leach 24

Shubman Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23

KL Rahul c Rehan Ahmed b Hartley 86

Shreyas Iyer c Hartley b Rehan Ahmed 35

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Root 87

Srikar Bharat lbw b Root 41

Ravichandran Ashwin run out (Hartley/Foakes) 1

Axar Patel b Rehan Ahmed 44

Jasprit Bumrah b Root 0

Mohammed Siraj not out 0

Extras: (B-5, LB-6, NB-2, W-2) 15

Total: (All out in 121 overs) 436

Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-123, 3-159, 4-223, 5-288, 6-356, 7-358, 8-436, 9-436, 10-436.

Bowling: Mark Wood 17-1-47-0, Tom Hartley 25-0-131-2, Jack Leach 26-6-63-1, Rehan Ahmed 24-4-105-2, Joe Root 29-5-79-4.

England 2nd Innings:

Zak Crawley c Sharma b Ashwin 31

Ben Duckett not out 38

Ollie Pope not out 16

Extras: (B-4) 4

Total: (For 1 wicket in 15 overs) 89

Fall of wickets: 1-45

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 2-1-4-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 7-0-36-1, Axar Patel 5-0-40-0, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-5-0.

