Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Scoreboard lunch on Day 3 of the opening Test between India and England here on Saturday.
England 1st Innings: 246 all out in 64.3 overs
India 1st Innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal c&b Root 80
Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Leach 24
Shubman Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23
KL Rahul c Rehan Ahmed b Hartley 86
Shreyas Iyer c Hartley b Rehan Ahmed 35
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Root 87
Srikar Bharat lbw b Root 41
Ravichandran Ashwin run out (Hartley/Foakes) 1
Axar Patel b Rehan Ahmed 44
Jasprit Bumrah b Root 0
Mohammed Siraj not out 0
Extras: (B-5, LB-6, NB-2, W-2) 15
Total: (All out in 121 overs) 436
Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-123, 3-159, 4-223, 5-288, 6-356, 7-358, 8-436, 9-436, 10-436.
Bowling: Mark Wood 17-1-47-0, Tom Hartley 25-0-131-2, Jack Leach 26-6-63-1, Rehan Ahmed 24-4-105-2, Joe Root 29-5-79-4.
England 2nd Innings:
Zak Crawley c Sharma b Ashwin 31
Ben Duckett not out 38
Ollie Pope not out 16
Extras: (B-4) 4
Total: (For 1 wicket in 15 overs) 89
Fall of wickets: 1-45
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 2-1-4-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 7-0-36-1, Axar Patel 5-0-40-0, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-5-0.
