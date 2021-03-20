Ahmedabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Scoreboard from the series-deciding fifth Twenty International between India and England, here on Saturday.
India:
Rohit Sharma
b Stokes 64
Virat Kohli
not out
80
Suryakumar Yadav c Roy b Rashid
32
Hardik Pandya
not out
39
17
Extras (LB-3,WD-6)
9
Total (For 2 wickets in 20 overs)
224
Fall of wickets: 1-94, 2-143.
Bowling: Adil Rashid 4-0-31-1, Jofra Archer 4-0-43-0, Mark Wood 4-0-53-0, Chris Jordan 4-0-57-0, Sam Curran 1-0-11-0, Ben Stokes 3-0-26-1. More
