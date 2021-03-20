Ahmedabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Scoreboard from the series-deciding fifth Twenty International between India and England, here on Saturday.

India:

Rohit Sharma

b Stokes 64

Virat Kohli

not out

80

Suryakumar Yadav c Roy b Rashid

32

Hardik Pandya

not out

39

17

Extras (LB-3,WD-6)

9

Total (For 2 wickets in 20 overs)

224

Fall of wickets: 1-94, 2-143.

Bowling: Adil Rashid 4-0-31-1, Jofra Archer 4-0-43-0, Mark Wood 4-0-53-0, Chris Jordan 4-0-57-0, Sam Curran 1-0-11-0, Ben Stokes 3-0-26-1. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)