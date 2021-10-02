Gold Coast, Oct 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the day/night women's Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.
India women 1st Innings: 377/8 declared
Australia women 1st Innings:
Alyssa Healy c T Bhatia b J Goswami 29
Beth Mooney
b J Goswami
4
Meg Lanning batting 32
Ellyse Perry
batting 1
Extras (LB-2,WD-1)
3
Total (For 2 wickets in 24 overs)
69
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-63
Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 7-1-19-2, Meghna Singh 5-0-16-0, Pooja Vastrakar
6-2-15-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 6-1-17-0.
