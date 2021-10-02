Gold Coast, Oct 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the day/night women's Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Also Read | Match 46. Delhi Capitals Win the Toss and Elect to Field … – Latest Tweet by IPL.

India women 1st Innings: 377/8 declared

Australia women 1st Innings:

Also Read | MI vs DC Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals.

Alyssa Healy c T Bhatia b J Goswami 29

Beth Mooney

b J Goswami

4

Meg Lanning batting 32

Ellyse Perry

batting 1

Extras (LB-2,WD-1)

3

Total (For 2 wickets in 24 overs)

69

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-63

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 7-1-19-2, Meghna Singh 5-0-16-0, Pooja Vastrakar

6-2-15-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 6-1-17-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)