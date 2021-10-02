Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face-off against each other as the race for Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) playoffs gets intense. Chennai Super Kings (CKS) and DC have already made it to the IPL 2021 playoffs. MI are in contention for 2021 IPL playoffs as well. Rishabh Pant-led side will be looking to stay in top two on the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, stay tuned for DC vs MI live score and playing xi updates. MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

With 16 points DC are on second spot and have qualified for the 2021 IPL playoffs. Mumbai, on the other hand, are on sixth spot and have just 10 points from 11 matches against their name. MI need to win all their remaining three matches to go through. In case they manage to win just two, then they will have to bank on other results to go their way.

Delhi Capitals are likely to be once again without Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis. While Mumbai Indians have all their players available for selection and will go with the unchanged side. IPL 2021 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s A Look at the Chances of RCB, KKR, PBKS, MI & RR for Making it to Last Four.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Steven Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Prithvi Shaw, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ripal Patel.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.