Delhi Capitals win by four wickets! That's victory for DC. Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Ashwin show maturity with the bat to take their side home. The duo added 39 runs off 36 balls in tough conditions to stitch a match-winning partnership. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' playoff chances take a dent with this defeat, they stay on ten points from 12 games now.
Four overs remaining now and Delhi Capitals need 25 more runs to win. Ravi Ashwin has joined Shreyas Iyer in the middle. Mumbai Indians making sure that this contest goes as deep as possible.
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack and strikes! Shimron Hetmyer is caught at short-cover. Bumrah opted for slower cutter, Hetmyer closes the bat early and gets the leading edge.
Time for second strategic time-out and Delhi Capitals need 37 more runs to win in 42 balls. Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer are in the middle and one expects these two to take Delhi Capitals home.
OUT! Trent Boult strikes, Delhi Capitals are five down now and losing the plot as well. Axar Patel is trapped in front of the wickets, opts for DRS but all in vain. Mumbai Indians not giving up here.
Delhi Capitals now need 56 more runs to win in 54 balls with six wickets in hand. Shouldn't be a problem from here on but you never know. Two wickets down and Mumbai could be back in the game.
OUT! BIG blow this to Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant throws his wicket away. He was looking to attack Jayant Yadav, ends up hitting it straight to long-on fielder.
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are in the middle and these two have added 25 off 23 balls thus far. DC need this partnership to stretch and bat Mumbai Indians out of the game.
OUT! Nathan Coulter-Nile strikes. Steven Smith shuffles across as he was looking to push the ball down the leg side. He misses the line of the ball and is bowled. Shuffled too much there. Mumbai Indians are back in the contest.
Good start this for Mumbai Indians as Delhi Capitals have lost both the openers. Shikhar Dhawan was run out first and then Krunal Pandya trapped Prithvi Shaw.
Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face-off against each other as the race for Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) playoffs gets intense. Chennai Super Kings (CKS) and DC have already made it to the IPL 2021 playoffs. MI are in contention for 2021 IPL playoffs as well. Rishabh Pant-led side will be looking to stay in top two on the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, stay tuned for DC vs MI live score and playing xi updates. MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.
With 16 points DC are on second spot and have qualified for the 2021 IPL playoffs. Mumbai, on the other hand, are on sixth spot and have just 10 points from 11 matches against their name. MI need to win all their remaining three matches to go through. In case they manage to win just two, then they will have to bank on other results to go their way.
Delhi Capitals are likely to be once again without Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis. While Mumbai Indians have all their players available for selection and will go with the unchanged side. IPL 2021 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s A Look at the Chances of RCB, KKR, PBKS, MI & RR for Making it to Last Four.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Steven Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Prithvi Shaw, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ripal Patel.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.