Mirpur, Jul 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second women's One-Day International between India and Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

Also Read | ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Gives a Different Level of Thrill, Says IND A Wicketkeeper-Batsman Dhruv Jurel.

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana b R Khan 36

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Port of Spain.

Priya Punia b M Akter 7

Yastika Bhatia run out (M Akter) 15

Harmanpreet Kaur c R Khan b S Khatun 52

Jemimah Rodrigues st N Sultana b N Akter 86

Harleen Deol c N Sultana b N Akter 25

Deepti Sharma M Khatun b S Khatun 0

Amanjot Kaur not out 3

Sneh Rana run out (N Akter/N Sultana) 1

Extras: 3 (lb-1, w-2)

Total: 228/8 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-40, 3-68, 4-199, 5-224, 6-224, 7-225, 8-228

Bowling: Marufa Akter 10-1-49-1, Sultana Khatun 10-0-41-2, Nahida Akter 10-1-37-2, Fatima Khatun 10-0-56-0, Rabeya Khatun 10-0-44-1

Bangladesh Women

Murshida Khatun c Mandhana b M Singh 12

Sharmin Akhter lbw D Sharma 2

Fargana Hoque st Bhatia b Vaidya 47

Lata Mondal b Rana 9

Ritu Moni st Bhatia b Rodrigues 27

Nigar Sultana lbw Rodrigues 3

Rabeya Khan st Bhatia b Vaidya 1

Nahida Akter b Rodrigues 2

Fatima Khatun not out 6

Sultana Khatun c Mandhana b Vaidya 0

Marufa Akter b Mandhana b Rodrigues 1

Extras: 10 (b-1, lb-2, w-7)

Total: 120 all out in 35.1 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-14, 3-38, 4-106, 5-106, 6-107, 7-113, 8-114, 9-115, 10-120

Bowling: Meghana Singh 7-2-27-1, Deepti Sharma 6-2-7-1, Amanjot Kaur 5-0-24-0, Sneh Rana 6-0-26-1, Devika Vaidya 8-0-30-3, Jemimah Rodrigues 3.1-0-3-4. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)