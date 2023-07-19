Mirpur, Jul 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second women's One-Day International between India and Bangladesh here on Wednesday.
Also Read | ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Gives a Different Level of Thrill, Says IND A Wicketkeeper-Batsman Dhruv Jurel.
India Women:
Smriti Mandhana b R Khan 36
Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Port of Spain.
Priya Punia b M Akter 7
Yastika Bhatia run out (M Akter) 15
Harmanpreet Kaur c R Khan b S Khatun 52
Jemimah Rodrigues st N Sultana b N Akter 86
Harleen Deol c N Sultana b N Akter 25
Deepti Sharma M Khatun b S Khatun 0
Amanjot Kaur not out 3
Sneh Rana run out (N Akter/N Sultana) 1
Extras: 3 (lb-1, w-2)
Total: 228/8 in 50 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-40, 3-68, 4-199, 5-224, 6-224, 7-225, 8-228
Bowling: Marufa Akter 10-1-49-1, Sultana Khatun 10-0-41-2, Nahida Akter 10-1-37-2, Fatima Khatun 10-0-56-0, Rabeya Khatun 10-0-44-1
Bangladesh Women
Murshida Khatun c Mandhana b M Singh 12
Sharmin Akhter lbw D Sharma 2
Fargana Hoque st Bhatia b Vaidya 47
Lata Mondal b Rana 9
Ritu Moni st Bhatia b Rodrigues 27
Nigar Sultana lbw Rodrigues 3
Rabeya Khan st Bhatia b Vaidya 1
Nahida Akter b Rodrigues 2
Fatima Khatun not out 6
Sultana Khatun c Mandhana b Vaidya 0
Marufa Akter b Mandhana b Rodrigues 1
Extras: 10 (b-1, lb-2, w-7)
Total: 120 all out in 35.1 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-14, 3-38, 4-106, 5-106, 6-107, 7-113, 8-114, 9-115, 10-120
Bowling: Meghana Singh 7-2-27-1, Deepti Sharma 6-2-7-1, Amanjot Kaur 5-0-24-0, Sneh Rana 6-0-26-1, Devika Vaidya 8-0-30-3, Jemimah Rodrigues 3.1-0-3-4. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)