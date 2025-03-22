Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Quinton de Kock c Jitesh b Hazlewood 4

Sunil Narine c Jitesh b Salam 44

Ajinkya Rahane c Salam b Pandya 56

Venkatesh Iyer b Pandya 6

Angkrish Raghuvanshi c Jitesh b Dayal 30

Rinku Singh b Pandya 12

Andre Russell b Suyash 4

Ramandeep Singh (not out) 6

Harshit Rana c Jitesh b Hazlewood 5

Spencer Johnson (not out) 1

Extras (LB-2, W-4) 6

Total (for 8 wickets, 20 overs) 174

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-107, 3-109, 4-125, 5-145, 6-150, 7-168, 8-173.

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2, Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1, Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1, Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3, Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1, Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0. (More) PTI

