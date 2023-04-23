Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli lbw b Boult 0

Faf du Plessis run out (Jaiswal) 62

Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2

Glenn Maxwell c Holder b Ashwin 77

Mahipal Lomror c Padikkal b Chahal 8

Dinesh Karthik c Buttler b Sandeep Sharma 16

Suyash Prabhudessai run out (Jaiswal/Samson) 0

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva run out (Samson/Sandeep Sharma) 6

David Willey not out 4

Vijaykumar Vyshak c Hetmyer b Sandeep Sharma 0

Mohammed Siraj not out 1

Extras: (LB-3,W-10) 13

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 189

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-12, 3-139, 4-156, 5-163, 6-163, 7-180, 8-184, 9-184

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-41-2, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-49-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-36-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-28-1, Jason Holder 4-0-32-0. MORE

