We are halfway into the 16th season of the Indian Premier League and in the match number 34, Delhi Capitals will visit Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next encounter. Both teams didn't have a best of start to their campaign, with Sunrisers bagging only two win in 6 games and Delhi Capitals getting only one win after playing the same number of matches. Just looking at the quality of the sides, SRH is a very strong side and they have occasionally displayed that quality. DC, on the other hand, have failed to accumulate any runs barring for captain David Warner, who has been their only consistent run scorer. The bowling, despite doing good on occasion, have not been able to pick wins because of the batting failure. For SRH, they have not been able to fire at pitches that are little on the slower side. With pitches starting to get tired as the tournament progresses SRH will have to find a counter to it soon to have any chances of making it to the play-off. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match? Staying the SRH vs DC win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match. What is Stat Padding in Cricket? Know About the Infamous Term.

So, what has Google predicted for the high voltage SRH vs DC IPL 2023 match. In an expected prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Sunrisers Hyderabad are favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Sunrisers Hyderabad 53% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Delhi Capitals has 47% chance of winning the game.

Google Prediction For SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match

The prediction is an interesting prediction because SRH have won only one of the three games played at their home ground Hyderabad which doesn't exactly suit the strength of their batters who wants pace on the ball. Also the conditions are much similar to Delhi and the it will bring into play the Delhi spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in the play as well. It is only the lack of form the DC batters, specially Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh that has made the prediction tilt in favour of the SRH. But the form David Warner showed in the previous game, he can be a threat and nullify the gap as he has a huge experience of playing in Hyderabad. SRH vs DC, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

SRH and DC have faced each other 21 times in the IPL, with an even distribution of SRH winning 11 and DC winning 10. Lately the tie has favoured Delhi. Since 2020, they have won 4 of the last 6 meets.

