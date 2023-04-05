Guwahati, Apr 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals here on Wednesday.
Punjab Kings:
Prabhsimran Singh c Jos Buttler b Holder 60
Dhawan not out 86
B Rajapaksa retd hurt 1
Jitesh Sharma c Riyan Parag b Chahal 27
Razab Ashwin 1
Shahrukh Khan c Jos Buttler b Holder 11
Sam Curran not out1
Extras: (b 1, lb 0, w 8, nb 1,) 10
Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 Overs) 197
Fall of wickets: 1-90, 1-92*, 2-158, 3-159, 4-196.
Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-38-0, KM Asif 4-0-54-
0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-25-1, Jason Holder 4-0-29-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-50-1. (MORE) PTI
