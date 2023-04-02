Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Agarwal b Farooqi 54

Jos Buttler b Farooqi 54

Sanju Samson c Sharma b Natarajan 55

Devdutt Padikkal b Malik 2

Riyan Parag c Farooqi b Natarajan 7

Shimron Hetmyer not out 22

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 1

Extras: (B-5, LB-1, W-2) 8

Total: (For Five Wickets in 20 overs) 203

Fall of Wickets: 1-85, 2-139, 3-151, 4-170, 5-187

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-36-0, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-41-2, Washington Sundar 3-0-32-0, T Natarajan 3-0-23-2, Adil Rashid 4-0-33-0, Umran Malik 3-0-32-1. (MORE) PTI

