Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, here on Sunday.
Rajasthan Royals Innings:
Also Read | Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Agarwal b Farooqi 54
Jos Buttler b Farooqi 54
Also Read | CSK vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 6.
Sanju Samson c Sharma b Natarajan 55
Devdutt Padikkal b Malik 2
Riyan Parag c Farooqi b Natarajan 7
Shimron Hetmyer not out 22
Ravichandran Ashwin not out 1
Extras: (B-5, LB-1, W-2) 8
Total: (For Five Wickets in 20 overs) 203
Fall of Wickets: 1-85, 2-139, 3-151, 4-170, 5-187
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-36-0, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-41-2, Washington Sundar 3-0-32-0, T Natarajan 3-0-23-2, Adil Rashid 4-0-33-0, Umran Malik 3-0-32-1. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)