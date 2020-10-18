Bielefeld [German], October 18 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer is satisfied with his side's performance against Arminia and said being able to score four goals against the opposition says "a lot about our attack".

Bayern Munich registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Arminia in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

"We performed well. It was a great pitch. We could play our game and put Arminia under pressure early. They nonetheless still tried to play out the back. It was important that we took advantage of the chances we had in the 18-yard box. It was important for us to score too. We gave a good account of ourselves. Unfortunately, we conceded a goal, but we scored four. That says a lot about our attack," the club's official website quoted Neuer as saying.

Robert Lewandowski netted twice during the match to guide Bayern Munich to the victory. Lewandowski said his team was not "good enough" in the second half.

"The first 45 minutes we clearly showed that we wanted to win. We scored three goals and made a few good chances. However, Arminia played well with the ball. They're showing this season that they're up for a fight and can put together some good performances. We weren't good enough in the second half. We had two or three chances to score, but we made two or three errors," he said. (ANI)

