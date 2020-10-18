Tottenham Hotspurs and West Ham United are all set to take on each other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both the teams have announced their playing XI on social media. Talking about the hosts, Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld are the ones who are included in the team. The visitors have included Lukasz Fabiański, Vladimír Coufal and Declan Rice in the playing XI for the team. The fans are hoping to watch Gareth Bale in action for Tottenham. If Bale gets off the bench, this would be the first time that the former Real Madrid player would step on to the field in Tottenham colours. Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Talking about Tottenham, the team is placed on number seven of the Premier League 2020 points table. The team has so far won a couple of games out of four, winning one and the other ending with a draw. Jose Mourinho's men have seven points in their kitty. Whereas, West Ham is out of the top 10 teams and is on number 13 with six points in their kitty. The team has played four games so far in the tournament. The team has won a couple of games and lost an equal number of matches. Now let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams below:

Our team to take on Spurs...#TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/U8OLSlClye — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 18, 2020

Tottenham

West Ham would be hoping to keep up their winning streak. The team did not have the best of start for EPL 2020 but now with a couple of wins, they would want to keep winning more games.

