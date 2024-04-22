Hilton Head Island, SC (USA), Apr 22 (AP) Masters champion Scottie Scheffler winning the RBC Heritage on Monday morning was inevitable. It felt that way at the start of the week, too.

Scheffler had a five-shot lead and three holes to play in the rain-delayed tournament. He made a meaningless bogey on the final hole for a 3-under 68 and a three-shot victory over Sahith Theegala at Harbour Town.

He won for the fourth time in his last five starts and became the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the week after capturing the Masters green jacket.

Now, he has a plaid jacket from the RBC Heritage, extending a dominant run not seen on the PGA Tour since the peak years of Tiger Woods.

Theegala made a birdie on the 16th hole and saved par from the bunker on the 17th before closing with another par for a 68. That was worth an additional USD 666,667 to finish alone in second.

“Even though I finished second, I felt like I was never really in it to win there. Scottie was just so far ahead,” Theegala said.

Patrick Cantlay two put for par from long range for a 68 to tie for third with US Open champion Wyndham Clark, among the fortunate to have finished on Sunday.

The final round was stopped for 2 1/2 hours because of storms. By then, Scheffler had taken command as he so often does with sublime shotmaking.

He won USD 3.6 million from the USD 20 million purse at this signature event, taking his season total to over USD 18 million before the calendar even turns to May.

About 400 spectators waiting along the 18th fairway were allowed to fill a corner of the grandstands along the 18th hole as Scheffler approached. His bogey ended a streak of 68 consecutive holes at par or better, another sign of his stunning consistency.

Next up for Scheffler is another prize — his wife is due with their first child next week. Still to come are three majors, starting with the PGA Championship next week. (AP)

