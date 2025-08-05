Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Federal Bank Pune Marathon returns for its much-awaited 2nd edition, scheduled for November 23, and Pune has now cemented its place on India's growing fitness map, a release said.

Renowned actor, model, and fitness icon Milind Soman will continue to serve as the face of the Federal Bank Pune Marathon, reinforcing his commitment to encouraging health, endurance, and inclusive participation across all age groups.

The flag off is at Savitribai Phule Pune University. The total prize money for this edition stands at Rs 11 Lakhs across various race categories. Registrations are now open, Federal Bank stated in its release.

Federal Bank Pune Marathon at the Cultural Capital of Maharashtra remains one of India's most inclusive marathons, welcoming differently-abled participants to run alongside others. Leading this mission will be Milind Soman.

More than 3000 runners are expected across the event's three main categories: 42.2K Marathon, 21.1K Half Marathon, and other race categories. Runners completing full or half marathons across cities will receive a commemorative finisher's medal celebrating their achievement.

MVS Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank said, as per the release, "At Federal Bank, we believe in powering purposeful journeys -- whether financial or physical. Running is a metaphor for life -- it rewards preparation, perseverance, and passion. The Federal Bank Pune Marathon embodies all three, but with a uniquely Puneri pulse. With Milind Soman continuing as the face of this initiative, the second edition happening on the 23rd November gets even more interesting. We're excited to lace up once again for a cause that moves us, literally and metaphorically."

Praful Uchil, Director, Striders, commented,as per the release, "Last year, we witnessed an overwhelming response to the inaugural edition of this event. What stood out most was not just the number of participants, but the energy, the spirit, and the belief that Pune is ready -- not just for a race, but for a movement.

That belief is what brings us back this year -- with more ambition, greater scale, and a stronger sense of purpose, the Federal Bank press release added.

The 5K Fun Run, 10K, 21K Half Marathon, and the 42K Full Marathon are now open. Each distance is a celebration of personal fitness, endurance, and transformation. Whether you're a first-time runner or a seasoned marathoner, this event is designed to inspire, engage, and elevate."

In a message, Milind Soman said, as per the release, "Every step you run tells a story -- of strength, resilience, and the will to push beyond limits. The Federal Bank Pune Marathon is not just a race; it's a journey that begins the moment you decide to show up for yourself. Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply proving to yourself that you can, this is your moment. I'll be there -- not just to run, but to witness thousands write their own stories of grit and glory. See you at the start line." (ANI)

