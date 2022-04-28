Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India] April 28 (ANI): Sanctioned by the Surfing Federation of India, the two-day surfing contest started on Thursday at the Paripanvalasai beach. The two-day event which includes competitions in various categories for men, women and groms (U16) saw over 60 participants battling it out for a place in the finals on Friday in the qualifying heats on Thursday.

Sekar Patchai and Gayatri have been adjudged the National Champions of the Men's and Women's Technical Race (2 KM).

"It feels really good to win, and I honestly did not expect to win it amongst a very competitive field, but now that we are here, I must say that it feels great to be a National Champion," Said Gayathri after winning the Women's Technical (2KM) Race on Thursday.

In the Men's 200 Mts. National Sprint Race along with 7-time National Champion Sekar Patchai of Surf Turf, the others who have qualified for the finals include Anandan & Pavinesh from SUP Marinaa, Manikandan, Santhoshan, Dhinesh Kumar & Dinesh Selvamani from Surf Turf and Rohan from Kudal. In the Women's 200 Mts. National Sprint Race Monicka Pugazharasu from SUP Marinaa, Gayatri and Vijayalakshmi from Surf Turf and Saachi from Quest Academy made it to the finals that are due to be held on the final day of the Palkbay National StandUp Paddling Championships 2022.

Seven-Time National Champion Sekar Patchai, after winning the Men's Technical (2KM) race said, "I feel happy to win this, especially because the technical races are always the most challenging. This race not only tests your endurance but also your technical prowess to manoeuvre along with turns and that's what makes this win sweeter."

"I look forward to the sprint race tomorrow and the long-distance race as well. The field is tough and the conditions challenging," he further added. Sekar finished the Men's 200 Mts. Sprint Race qualifying heats today at the pole position.

The event which will be a part of the week-long Rameswaram SUP-Week will be held under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India. The 7-day long Rameswaram SUP Week aims to promote and grow the sport of Stand-Up Paddling.

"The Palkbay National SUP Championships have an impressive line-up in the groms and women's category. The quality of racing has grown considerably this year. Being the first National SUP event in Rameswaram, the turnout has been one of the best of all years and that is very encouraging. I am very excited for tomorrow for the distance races and finals of Sprint races," said Mr Arun Vasu, President, of the Surfing Federation of India.

The National Championship is being played across three categories viz; Sprint (200m), Technical (2 km) & Distance (12 km). An open category race for non-ranking athletes to test their paddle strength and speed in the Sprints class of racing will be played tomorrow.

The Final Day of the Palkbay National SUP Championships 2022 on 29th April 2022 will feature the Finals for the Sprint (200m), Technical (2 km) & Distance (12 km) races along with the open category race for Men, Women and Groms. (ANI)

