Bhubaneswar, Jun 21 (PTI) As many as 379 swimmers from 30 states and union territories, as well as institutional teams, will compete in the 78th Senior National Championship which begins here Sunday, the national federation said on Saturday.

Some of India's leading swimmers, including Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash, along with young stars such as Dhinidhi Desinghu, Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat, Aneesh Gowda and Rishabh Das are set to compete in the championship.

The event will be held at the Kalinga Stadium Aquatic Centre here till June 26. The swimmers will compete in the men's and women's categories across a range of events.

“This championship is of particular importance for the top swimmers of India, as this competition is a recognised event by World Aquatics and serves as one of the qualification events for the upcoming World Aquatics Championships to be held in Singapore in July August," Secretary General of Swimming Federation of India (SFI) Monal Chokshi said in a release.

"SFI will also be selecting swimmers from this event for the 2025 Junior World Championships in Romania (August) and 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain (October)," he said. PTI PDS

