Milan [Italy], May 7 (ANI): Inter Milan on Friday produced a stunning comeback to move to the top of Serie A ahead of city rivals AC Milan thanks to a 4-2 victory over Empoli in which the Nerazzurri bounced back from falling two goals behind in a frantic first half.

An own goal, brace by Lautaro Martinez and stoppage-time tap-in by Alexis Sanchez ensured Simone Inzaghi's side claimed all three points in front of a huge 70,000 crowd at San Siro.

A rollercoaster first half at San Siro saw Empoli race into a two-goal lead before getting pegged back by the hosts in dramatic fashion as the half-time whistle approached.

To say the early stages did not go to plan would be an understatement. After just five minutes, Inter found themselves a goal behind when loanee Andrea Pinamonti poked the visitors ahead against his parent club. The goal stemmed from a run by Szymon Zurkowski down the right and a fine finish by the Italian.

With 28 minutes on the clock, Inter suffered another body blow when Riccardo Fiamozzi's ball over the top was controlled by Kristjan Asllani and slotted home through Samir Handanovic's legs.

In the 40th minute, Simone Romagnoli diverted Federico Dimarco's powerful low cross beyond the goalkeeper into his own net to give hosts a lifeline. Martinez then scored on the either side of half-time to complete the comeback for Inter.

Sanchez added fourth goal for Inter in the added-time in the second-half. (ANI)

