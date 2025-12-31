Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): SG Pipers put in a composed and disciplined performance to edge past Soorma Hockey Club 1-0 in a tightly contested Women's Hockey India League encounter here on Wednesday, with the Pipers' Captain Navneet Kaur's early strike proving decisive as the table-toppers registered their second consecutive victory.

The Pipers began on a disciplined note, moving the ball with pace and purpose, and their intent was rewarded early in the contest. Captain Navneet Kaur (4') put her side ahead early with a moment of individual brilliance. Intercepting a pass in her own half, Navneet surged forward on a scintillating run, dribbled past two Soorma defenders near the circle and calmly fired a well-placed shot to open the scoring, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara Tendulkar’s Goa Outing With Beer Bottle in Hand Sparks Online Controversy (Watch Video).

Soorma Hockey Club attempted to respond with a series of attacking moves, but the SG Pipers' defence stood firm, working in groups to deny space and clear danger efficiently. Despite sustained pressure from Soorma, the Pipers ensured they carried their slender advantage into the first-quarter break.

Soorma came out with renewed attacking intent in the second quarter as they searched for an equaliser and earned the first penalty corner of the match. However, they were unable to capitalise on the opportunity. Sensing the momentum shift, SG Pipers focused on maintaining possession through crisp passing, forcing Soorma to chase the game and absorb sustained pressure.

Also Read | Top 10 Most Searched People on Google in 2025: Who Captured India's Attention, Who Ruled Global Searches, and Why It Mattered-Everything You Need to Know.

Soorma did manage to win another penalty corner towards the end of the second quarter, but a poor trap let them down as their frustrations in front of goal continued. With neither side able to add to the scoreline, SG Pipers headed into the half-time break holding on to a deserved 1-0 lead.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club came out all guns blazing after the break in search of the equaliser, repeatedly testing the SG Pipers' defence. However, the Pipers remained resolute at the back, soaking up sustained pressure with disciplined defending to keep their opponents at bay throughout the third quarter.

The fourth quarter followed a similar pattern, with Soorma Hockey Club applying sustained pressure and earning a third penalty corner, but once again failing to convert.

SG Pipers also missed chances at the other end, including back-to-back penalty corners and a one-on-one opportunity for Navneet Kaur that was smartly denied by goalkeeper Savita. Soorma's late push earned them a fourth penalty corner, but the variation came to nothing as the Pipers held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win to remain top of the points table with two victories from two matches. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)