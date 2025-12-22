Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 22 (ANI): The SG Pipers men's team has arrived in Chennai as preparations intensify ahead of the upcoming Hockey India League Season 2, scheduled to begin on January 3, 2026. As the league returns, the Pipers are approaching the season with renewed intent and a sharper focus on consistency, execution, and improved on-field outcomes.

The squad features a balanced mix of experienced Indian internationals and emerging young talent, providing depth across all departments. With intense competition expected across teams, the emphasis this season is on building rhythm early and maintaining discipline across matches.

At the helm is head coach Tim Oudenaller, who brings a structured and detail-driven approach to the group. Since the team's arrival, Oudenaller has been working closely with the players on defensive organisation, transition play, and efficiency inside both circles, areas that often prove decisive over the course of the league.

Speaking about the reset and priorities for the season, Tim Oudenaller said, "The number one focus for this team is defence, and that will remain non-negotiable. Defence, structure, and responsibility are the foundation we are building from. Equally important is resetting the mentality. My role, along with the staff, is to bring energy, belief, and clarity, to give the players that extra boost every day. Very early in the process, the signs I look for are simple. Smiles on faces, players who are comfortable, enjoying their work, and committed to the process. That tells you the group is moving in the right direction."

Providing leadership on the field is Jarmanpreet Singh, who anchors the defensive unit with composure and experience gained through sustained international exposure. His ability to manage pressure situations and organise the backline will be central to the team's plans this season.

Adding attacking experience and set-piece strength is Rupinder Pal Singh, one of India's most established drag-flickers. His presence gives the Pipers a reliable option during penalty-corner situations and adds valuable big-match experience to the squad.

The team also includes Rohit, Ankit Pal, Dilraj Singh and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha who arrive with confidence following India's Bronze Medal finish at the Junior World Cup earlier this year. Their energy, pace, and willingness to take responsibility are expected to add flexibility and intensity to the Pipers' playing style.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the season, Jarmanpreet Singh said, "This time we have a very good SG Pipers team with a strong mix of senior and young players. Many of the younger players are coming in with a lot of confidence after the Junior World Cup bronze. Last season did not go the way we wanted, so the objective is very clear. We want to stay consistent, push hard in every match, and put ourselves in a position to finish in the top four. The commitment within the group has been very strong."

As the Hero Hockey India League 2025-26 gets underway, the SG Pipers men's team approaches the season with renewed purpose. With experience, leadership, and a clearly defined direction, the focus this year is on execution and consistency as the Pipers look to bounce back and make a stronger push through the league phase.

SG Pipers Men's Squad |HIL Season 2

Forwards: Tomas Domene, Aditya Lalage, Sourabh Anand, Dilraj Singh, Roman Duvekot.Midfielders: Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Ankit Pal, Kingson Singh, Ky Willott, Jacob DraperDefenders: Jarmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Rohit, Manjeet, Gareth Furlong, Rupinder Pal Singh, Bram Van BattumGoalkeepers: Tomas Santiago, Pawan. (ANI)

