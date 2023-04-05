Karachi [Pakistan], April 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday named full-strength squads for the home T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, starting April 14.

Shaheen Afridi, who was last seen in international action during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in November 2022, is back in both the T20I and ODI squads for the series against New Zealand after a successful recovery from a knee injury.

Also Read | Did You Know IPL's Impact Player Rule is Copied from BBL's X-Factor Substitute?.

The renowned pacer led Lahore Qalandars to victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). With both the bat and the ball, he took the initiative, hitting 133 runs at a strike rate of 168.35 and taking 19 wickets.

Along with Shaheen, other players who were rested for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah include Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf. Afghanistan defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the series, their first bilateral series victory in any format.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Meets BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Cheers for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 Match Against Gujarat Titans (Watch Videos).

Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub and Zaman Khan impressed enough during the series in Sharjah to retain their places in the T20I squad against New Zealand. Ihsanullah is also in line for an ODI debut after a maiden call-up in the 50-over format.

T20I squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan.

ODI squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the first ODI in Rawalpindi will be played on April 27. The second ODI has also been moved to April 29 instead of the 28. The venue of the second ODI has also been moved, with Rawalpindi now hosting the second fixture as well. The final three ODIs will still be contested in Karachi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)