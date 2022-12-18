Chattogram, Dec 18 (PTI) Bangladesh head coach Russel Domingo has hinted that skipper Shakib Al Hasan could play as a pure batter in the second and final Test against India next week.

The spin all-rounder bowled only 12 overs during India's first innings and didn't roll his arms in the second essay due to rib and shoulder problems.

Also Read | Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates: Get ARG vs FRA Football Match Commentary Online, Result and Highlights.

His 84 in Bangladesh's second innings was one of the positives in an otherwise insipid performance, which led to the home team's 188-run loss.

"He could play as a batter (only). Obviously he didn't bowl enough overs. He is still struggling with his shoulder and bruising. It left us with four bowlers - a big blow for us," Domingo said.

Also Read | IND vs BAN: Left-Arm Spinner Nasum Ahmed Included in Bangladesh Squad for 2nd Test Against India.

Right arm medium pacer Ebadot Hossain was also unable to bowl in the second innings due to back injury.

"Ebadot broke down, so we were stuck with three bowlers. It is very difficult to balance the side at the moment.

"I am not 100% sure if Shakib would be able to bowl. He is definitely available to play as a batter, which is an issue for us. We need an allrounder," Domingo added.

Fielded a question regarding Shakib's dedication to the side, Domingo said despite the skipper's laidback demeanour, "he is competing 100%."

"It is a tricky question. It is a good question. He comes across as very laidback, but when he is in the contest, he has pride in performance. Looking from the outside, you may think, 'Does he really care?'.

"But I know that he has a lot of pride in performances. He doesn't want to be embarrassed out there. He is competing 100%."

Bangladesh have included uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed in the 15-member squad for the second Test, scheduled to start from December 22 in Dhaka.

One bad session with the bat destroyed our chances

================================

Bangladesh folded their first innings for 150 and the Indian team, which had scored 404 in the first innings went on to set a stiff 513-run target.

"We wanted to compete. India is a good side, but once again, one bad session with the bat destroyed our chance in the match," Domingo said.

"Four-hundred is a good score, but it is manageable in Chittagong. We shouldn't have been bowled out for 150 in the first innings. The most disappointing thing is the poor decision making from the batters.

The South African claimed that the top order is lacking confidence.

"There's a lack of confidence in the top order. They are not managing to find a way to get out of the slump. There's a whole host of players in the top five or six that haven't played well or been as consistent as I had hoped.

He lavished praise on debutant Zakir Hasan who scored a century in the second innings.

"The young player who hasn't played Tests with us is confident at the moment. He has shown us how to do it. He played really well."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)