Ahmedabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Shamim Khan of Delhi struck a five-under 31 to be the early pacesetter at the Rs one crore Ahmedabad Open here on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan Mithun Perera, Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Faridabad's Abhinav Lohan and Greater Noida's Arjun Bhati, were bunched in tied second place with scores of three-under 33.

The first two rounds of the event comprise nine holes each. After 18 holes the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The par for the course in the first two rounds is 36.

Shamim, a two-time PGTI Order of Merit champion, carried forward his good form from the last two events where he finished inside the top-20. The 44-year-old, who has had a victory drought since 2019, was quick off the blocks on Wednesday with birdies on the second and third.

Khan then made three birdie conversions from a range of 10 to 30 feet to end the day in a commanding position.

Shravan Desai (35) occupying tied 17th position was the highest-placed among the Ahmedabad-based golfers. PTI

