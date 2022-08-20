Melbourne [Australia], August 20 (ANI): Legendary Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has predicted that Australia and South Africa will be the finalists for the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

The WTC 2021-23 has seen a lot of exciting action and as it approaches its business end, every match has significance. South Africa and Australia occupy the top two spots. But teams like Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan can sneak into the top-two spots in case things go wrong for teams above them in the points table.

Also Read | Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Right now, the way I see it, it is going to be hard for South Africa and Australia to not make it," Watson said on the latest episode of ICC Review.

"They are both playing really good cricket. Australia played good cricket apart from that last Test against Sri Lanka where they got swept up in turning conditions in the last innings," he added.

Also Read | IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Stat Highlights: Bowlers, Sanju Samson Help India Clinch Series Victory With Five-Wicket Win.

Some bad performances from the current top two will open up an opportunity for India and Pakistan and Watson does not rule out their entry into the top two spots. Pakistan has home advantage for their five final fixtures while India will be playing Australia for four of their final six WTC matches.

"You can never discount India and Pakistan, because they have got so many match winners, outside of their home countries as well. Those two, I would be very surprised if they do not come knocking on the door leading into the final," he said.

Watson, who has represented Australia in 59 Test matches, laments the late timing of WTC's introduction and wishes that he was a part of it.

"Yes, I wish I did (play in the WTC). Even in my playing days, in Test cricket, there was a lot of talk about the ICC World Test Championship coming into play, and it took way too long to be put into place, and unfortunately, I missed out on it," he said.

"I was very fortunate to play a 'Super Test' in 2005, Australia against a World XI, which was something very special - it was one of the first Test matches I played. That was special to be a part of, but this is even more so, to be able to win an ICC event and it being in Test cricket."

"For the current playing group, Test cricketers around the world, it is very special to know there's a culmination coming with a (WTC) final." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)