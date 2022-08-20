Despite a wobbly batting performance, India were able to pull off a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second match of the three-game series at the Harare Sports Club. With this win, India also clinched a series win with one match remaining. The tale was more or less similar to that of the first ODI as the bowlers were on the mark once again for India, keeping Zimbabwe restricted to a total below 200. This time, the Indian batters did fail to replicate the commanding performance they had from the 1st ODI but Sanju Samson held his nerve to see off the run-chase as he sealed the win for his side with a six. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Take a Scooter Ride on the Streets of Mumbai (Watch Video)

KL Rahul once again won the toss and elected to bowl first. The script, as said earlier, was not much different from the first match. Zimbabwe batters never got going and wickets tumbled at regular intervals which also kept the scorecard in check. Unlike the 1st ODI, there wasn't any late fightback from the hosts who managed a total even lesser than what they did in the series opener. But Zimbabwe's bowlers kept them in the game by chipping away at the wickets column. Skipper Rahul chose to promote himself up the order but that did not turn out to be a good call as he was the first one to be shown the way back to the pavilion. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan fought hard to score 33 runs each.

Both were sent back by the 14th over but a crucial 56-run stand between Samson (43*) and Deepak Hooda (25) ensured that India were on track with the chase and despite the latter's dismissal, the outcome was already in favour of India. Earlier, Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets while the others took one apiece as the hosts were bundled out for just 161 in 38.1 overs.

Here are some stat highlights from the IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI:

#Kuldeeep Yadav played his 100th international match.

#This was India's 14th consecutive ODI win against Zimbabwe.

#KL Rahul won his first series as India captain

#India bowled out Zimbabwe for the fifth-consecutive time below 200 in ODIs.

#This was India's fourth successive ODI series win in 2022.

The action would now shift to the third and final match of this series on Monday, August 22. India will be aiming for a series win while for Zimbabwe, a consolation victory would be their target.

