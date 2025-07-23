New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal has welcomed the introduction of the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, calling it a long-awaited move that could significantly improve the ecosystem of Indian sport, both for athletes and the stakeholders around them.

Speaking to ANI about the bill, Sharath said, "I think this bill has been much-awaited, not just by the players, but also by the multiple stakeholders that are involved in Indian sport. The bill will give more opportunities to be athlete-centric, to have a clear channel for the athletes, to voice out their opinions and requests."

Also Read | Fact Check: Has Chris Gayle Scored 200 Runs in 90 Balls During WCL 2025? Here’s the Truth As Videos With Misleading Scorecard Go Viral.

The National Sports Governance Bill 2025 aims to bring about greater transparency, accountability, and athlete-friendly reforms in Indian sports federations.

"At the same time, there will be clear transparency and better governance," he added.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final Live Streaming, Germany vs Spain: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of GER-W vs ESP-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

"Many federations today face numerous issues. There are a lot of pending cases that are going on, which actually affect the growth of a sports person and, in turn, the growth of Indian sports," he said.

"I think that will give a lot more support to all the players who have been looking forward to this bill," Sharath noted.

Earlier, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, was introduced in Parliament on Wednesday, aiming to provide for the development and promotion of sports, as well as welfare measures for sportspersons. As uproar continued with several MPs shouting, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the National Sports Governance Bill in Lok Sabha.

According to the bill, National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee, a National Sports Federation for each designated sport, and a Regional Sports Federation for each designated sport will be established as the national sports governing bodies for their respective recognised sports organisations.

The bill says that there should be only one National Olympic Committee and one National Paralympic Committee, each governing multi-sport disciplines. The National Olympic Committee should have international recognition and affiliation with the International Olympic Committee. Additionally, the committee should also have global recognition and be affiliated with the International Paralympic Committee. Every National Sports Federation should also have international recognition and affiliation with the concerned international sports governing body.

The central government may establish the National Sports Board, consisting of a chairperson and other members. The chairperson and members will be appointed by the central government, possessing special knowledge or practical experience in the fields of public administration, sports governance, sports law, and other related fields.

The head office of the board shall be located in Delhi, and may establish branch offices at such other places as may be prescribed. The board will have the authority to grant recognition to sports organisations and registration of affiliate units. The board will also have the power to suspend or cancel such recognition or registration.

The National Sports Board will have the power to grant recognition to any sports organisation as a National Sports Body. Any sports organisation desirous of obtaining Board recognition as a National Sports Body under this section can apply to the Board.

In the event of a national sports body losing international recognition, the normalisation process shall be implemented in accordance with the International Charters and Statutes, and the board will not interfere in this process.

The central government, on the recommendations of the board, can notify a National Sports Election Panel consisting of such number of persons as it may deem necessary, who are a retired Chief Election Commissioner or Election Commissioner or Deputy Election Commissioner or retired State Election Commissioner or Chief Electoral Officers of the States, with adequate experience of conduct of elections under the Representation of the People Act,1951.

The persons notified will act as electoral officers to oversee the conduct of free and fair elections to the Executive Committees and the Athletes Committee of the National Sports Bodies.

The central government will establish a National Sports Tribunal comprising a chairperson and two other members to ensure the independent, speedy, effective, and cost-efficient resolution of sports-related disputes.

The chairperson shall be a person who is or has been a Judge of the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of a High Court. The members shall be persons of eminence in public life with vast knowledge and experience in sports, public administration and law.

The chairperson and the other members of the Tribunal shall be appointed by the central government on the recommendations of a Search-cum-Selection Committee consisting of the following members, namely: The Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court Judge recommended by the Chief Justice of India--chairperson; The Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice; The Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Sports. The search-cum-selection committee shall determine the procedure for making its recommendations.

The central government can remove from office a chairperson or member of the Tribunal who has been adjudged an insolvent, has been convicted of an offence which, in the opinion of the central government, involves moral turpitude, has become physically or mentally incapable of acting as a member, has acquired such financial or other interest as is likely to affect prejudicially his or her functions as a member, or has so abused his position as to render his continuation in office prejudicial to public interest.

Notably, any sports organisation that wants to use the word "India" or "Indian" or "National" or any national insignia or symbols in any language in its registered name, operating name, logo or otherwise in its affairs shall obtain a no-objection certificate from the central government for such use. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)