Dubai, Apr 25 (PTI) With Lord's to host the World Test Championship final in June, former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri firmly believes Australia should select experienced pacer Josh Hazlewood ahead of Scott Boland since the tall quick, much like the legendary Glenn McGrath, will be able to utilise the English conditions better.

While the first two slots are virtually sealed with skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc at the helm of the attack, barring an injury, the spot for the third quick could be up for discussion.

Defending champions Australia are likely to go in with three pacers and a spinner in Nathan Lyon in the summit clash against South Africa at Lord's from June 11-15.

While Australia also have the option of including all-rounder Beau Webster in their XI, the choice for the third seamer is likely to be between Hazlewood and Boland.

"It will be a very tough choice, but if Hazelwood is fit, then he gets the nod ahead of Boland," Shastri said on The ICC Review.

Injury-prone Hazlewood was ruled out of three of the five Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with India, which Australia won. He subsequently missed Australia's tour of Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy earlier this year due to a calf injury.

However, Hazlewood, 34, has since returned to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League and has looked in good touch for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On Thursday, he grabbed four wickets to play a pivotal role in RCB's 11-run win against Rajasthan Royals.

"If Hazlewood is fit to do that, he will definitely get the nod for two reasons. One, (due to) the English conditions, (and) two, Lord's with the slope. The reason I say Lord's slope is (because) Hazlewood is most likened to Glenn McGrath.

"You've got to just check Glenn McGrath's record at Lord's, with the slope around and bowling from the Commentary Box end," added Shastri.

An all-time Australian great, McGrath had snared 26 wickets in three Tests at the Lord's, with a best effort of 8/38 in the second Test of Australia's tour of England and Scotland in 1997.

"He (McGrath) could be lethal with the ball either seaming back or going away and from either end, to be honest and I think Hazlewood can do something similar with his height," Shastri said.

"The pitches aren't as quick as in Australia, so you need that extra bit of height and bounce, which he will get as opposed to Scott Boland, though I'm a big fan of Scott Boland."

The 35-year-old Boland played a big role in Australia's victory over India in the WTC Final for the 2021-2023 cycle, picking up five wickets in the match.

"Ideally, you want to play all four (seamers) if you get half a chance and if there's a little more grass on the surface," Shastri said.

