Melbourne [Australia], May 18 (ANI): Shelley Nitschke has been appointed as interim head coach of the Australia women's team after Matthew Mott's brilliant stint came to an end.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Matthew Mott as England Men's white-ball head coach.

Shelley Nitschke will take the reins for the T20I tri-series in Ireland in June which also features Pakistan, then the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She was appointed assistant coach of the Australian women's team in 2018, having earlier spent time with South Australian and Adelaide Strikers. In 2019, she took control of Perth Scorchers in the WBBL, guiding the team to its first-ever WBBL title last summer.

On leaving his position, Mott said he felt "honoured" to have been in the Australia role for a seven-year period which in recent years has brought unprecedented success with back-to-back T20 World Cup titles and the ODI World Cup last month in New Zealand.

"I leave with a heavy heart but with so many wonderful memories," Matthew Mott said in a statement.

"The on-field success is well documented but it's the lifelong friendships that I've formed that resonate most with me. I am very proud to have been part of a sport that has been able to endure the last couple of years and come through it with an even brighter future," he added.

"There is never a perfect time to leave such a wonderful environment, but this opportunity is one that excites me very much, said Mott.

"To all the support staff, players, and administrators both past and present, thank you for all your support and guidance during my time with the team. Not all coaches get to leave on a high and I have nothing but gratitude and admiration for everyone who has helped me in this amazing experience over my tenure with this great team," he said. (ANI)

