Osijek [Croatia], October 5 (ANI): At the (International Shooting Sport Federation) ISSF Shotgun World Championship 2022 in Osijek, Croatia, on Tuesday, Indian shooters Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala won the bronze medal in the junior mixed team skeet event.

This is India's third medal at the ongoing shotgun world championships after Areeba Khan's silver in the junior women's skeet and the gold medal in the junior men's trap team.

Great Britain pair Mitchell Brooker-Smith and Sophie Herrmann won the junior mixed team skeet gold medal while China's Dan Wang and Haolei Zhao won silver. Andrea Galardini and Damiana Paolacci won the other bronze medal on offer.

Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Muffaddal Deesawala finished sixth in qualifying after hitting 132 targets - 70 for Bhavtegh and 62 for Muffaddal - to qualify for the second bronze medal match.

The other Indian pair in action Abhay Singh Sekhon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished 11th in qualifying and could not progress further.

India now sit fourth on the medal table with three medals - one each of gold, silver and bronze. Italy lead the tally with 10 medals - five gold, three silver and two bronze.

Areeba won the silver on Monday after she hit 29 of her 40 shots in the final, missing her final attempt, while Sophie Herrmann of Great Britain scored 30 shots to win the gold.

Raveca-Maria Islai of Romania took home the bronze medal after striking 20 shots, while Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala of India placed fourth after hitting 12 targets.

Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan, and Arya Tyagi won gold in the junior trap men's team competition, giving India its first medal of the competition. (ANI)

