Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Expressing displeasure over lack of proper accommodation, food supplies, and sports equipment for players at the Khelo India centre at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam on Thursday issued show-cause notices to 15 officials.

The minister paid a surprise visit to the centre and met athletes from various disciplines including boxing, badminton, and athletics. He inspected the hostel accommodation, visited the mess to check food arrangements, and reviewed the gym facilities.

He interacted with players and listened to their concerns, following which he issued notices to 15 people including coaches, staff, and the district sports officer Panchkula.

The players informed the minister that although the government's sports policy is very good, the officials are failing to implement it properly, resulting in hardships for them.

The minister then called the officials on the spot and warned them to improve the arrangements within 15 days, failing which strict action would be taken.

Gautam emphasised that athletes must receive nutritious food and proper sports resources for improved performance. The minister said that coaches who perform well will be encouraged, while negligent ones will face action.

