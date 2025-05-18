Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer was not present on the field during the second innings while his side was fielding in the 59th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Before the start of the clash, Iyer suffered an injury to his index finger during the training season, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. However, the right-hand batter was there for his side while batting, where he scored 30 runs off 25 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Speaking about the encounter between the two sides, a brilliant bowling performance from left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar guided the Punjab Kings (PBKS) team to victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Iyer said, "Reason is the finger over here. I don't know what has happened. Yesterday, while practising, I got hit. I'll have to go and check what exactly is the issue here."

With this win, the Punjab side moved to the second spot (17 points in 12 games),on the other hand, the Rajasthan team slipped to the ninth position (6 points in 13 matches) in the IPL 2025 points table.

Following his side's win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed spinner Harpreet Brar for his spell, saying that the bowler has been extremely consistent in the nets and his mindset has been tremendous throughout the tournament.

"I was just passing on the message to all the players to keep a positive body language. You tend to drop and feel the game has gone away from you, but I am proud of every player out there to show that sort of great and bold approach," the right-hand batter added.

"He (Brar) has been consistent in the nets. He wants to do the best for himself; he was hungry for this opportunity, and today I feel he stepped in and delivered at his best. Congratulations to him, and his mindset has been tremendous throughout. Absolutely brilliant approach and attitude coming in after the break, the boys were in high spirits and we also needed a rest, going forward in the tournament, it was the right time we came in together and showed the kind of mindset to win irrespective of the situation. Going forward, we saw that the spinners were difficult to charge over, we hardly got runs off their spinners, and that is one learning. Apart from that, we can change the game from any situation," the 30-year-old concluded. (ANI)

