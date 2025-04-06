New Delhi [India] April 6 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL)2025. This game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

In this clash, GT captain Shubman Gill leads the chart of the most runs against SRH for his team. He has scored 398 against SRH with an average of 39.80 so far in his IPL career, playing 13 innings to reach this feat. He has a century against SRH, which was also his maiden IPL hundred. Back in 2023, Gill scored 101 off just 58 balls at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gill has been the backbone of GT's batting lineup following a remarkable beginning with KKR from 2018 to 2021, during which he was their top run-scorer in 2020 and 2021. Gill transitioned to the Gujarat Titans in 2022.

His crucial contributions played a significant role in GT securing the IPL 2022 championship, and he continued that success with a record-setting IPL 2023 season, where he amassed 890 runs, including four centuries. Gill's leadership abilities were also showcased in IPL 2024 when he served as captain of GT. In IPL 2025, he has made a lukewarm start with 85 runs in 3 matches so far.

Gujarat Titans are in fourth place on the points table with two victories and one defeat from three matches. They secured a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match by six wickets and will be full of confidence entering this game.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the points table with merely one win and three losses out of four matches. Following their success in the opening match, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced difficulties in the last three matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu. (ANI)

