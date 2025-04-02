Gujarat Titans (GT) captain and opener Shubman Gill achieved yet another milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The rising sensation completed 100 sixes in the IPL. Shubman Gill achieved this elusive feat during the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. In the previous match, the right-handed batter completed 1,000 runs at the same venue in Ahmedabad in the prestigious tournament. Shubman Gill Completes 1000 Runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Shubman Gill Completes 100 Sixes in IPL

