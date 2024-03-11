New Delhi [India], March 11: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fined Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Sikandar Raza for showing dissent at the umpire's decision during their clash against Quetta Gladiators. Raza has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of PSL's code of conduct for showing dissent at an umpire's decision. Lahore Qalandars COO Sameen Rana Refutes Allegations On Haris Rauf of Preferring T20 Franchise Leagues Over Pakistan National Duty (Watch Video).

During the game, Raza on three different occasions raised his arms, shook his head and gestured that the delivery should have been called a wide ball.

His actions lead to a violation of article 2.8, which deals with a player showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a PSL game.

PCB released a statement to announce the fine imposed on Raza which read, "Lahore Qalandars' Sikandar Raza has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of HBL PSL's code of conduct for showing dissent at an umpire's decision." On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Rashid Riaz leveled the charge against Sikandar Raza while match referee Ali Naqvi imposed the fine.

Coming to the match, Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat. Abdullah Shafique's 59* and skipper Shaheen Afridi's heroics with the bat which saw him score 55 off 34 deliveries powered Qalandars to 166/4. In reply, Saud Shakeel's 88* singlehandedly propelled his team to chase down the target comfortably. He got some support from Khawaja Nafay but overall it was a single-man show which saw Gladiators emerge triumphant with a six-wicket win.

