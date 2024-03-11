Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf faced a lot of bashing from the Pakistan Cricket Board selectors and cricket experts for refusing to play Test cricket and preferring league cricket. As per PCB's chief selector Wahab Riaz, Rauf was approached to play in the Test series against Australia but the latter denied and was reported to focus on white ball cricket. Now, Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Rana has come out in support of Haris Rauf. Rauf plays for the Qalandars in the PSL. Pakistan Fast Bowler Haris Rauf Has Fun Time Playing Cricket With Children, Fans React After Video Goes Viral

Speaking to the media after the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators match, Sameen Rana stated that Haris Rauf was not in the plans of the Pakistan cricket team. The LQ co-owner stated that Rauf wasn't part of the team ahead of the Australia series. He added that Rauf left his Big Bash Contract just to bowl in the nets to Pakistani batsmen in Australia.

Sameen Rana Slam PCB Over Haris Rauf's Central Contract Termination

"Haris Rauf left a BBL contract to do net bowling for the Test team" – Sameen Rana rejected suggestions that Haris Rauf puts leagues ahead of playing for Pakistan.#HBLPSL9 | #QGvLQ pic.twitter.com/rnzTKQrLHT — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) March 10, 2024

He said, "You have raised a good question. There is a perception that Haris Rauf does not want to play Test cricket. I want to remind you that he was not a part of the three Test series played before the Australia series which means he was not in plan (for the Test team).”

“Later, there were talks about Haris refusing Test cricket because of league cricket but it was the other way around. Haris left the Big Bash League contract to bowl in the nets for the Pakistan Test team. Few years ago when Pakistan travelled to New Zealand, he left his BBL contract but did not play in the Test series. He bowled in the nets to the Pakistan team in New Zealand."

The Pakistan Cricket Board terminated Rauf's central contract as he refused to play Test cricket and later cited the reason that the pacer was unresponsive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).