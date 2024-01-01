Doha, Jan 1 (PTI) Former England International Trevor Sinclair is hoping India will have an added "advantage" from his specialised set-pieces training when they go up against higher-ranked sides in the upcoming Asian Cup.

The 50-year-old has reunited with his West Ham teammate Igor Stimac as his assistant in India's coaching set-up for the Asian Cup.

"I was a forward, a creative player, so I know very well that when you enter the final third, it's not always about things that are in the coaching books," Sinclair told the AIFF.

"It's what you see in the players and work situations to your advantage."

A speedy winger in the Premier League with clubs like Manchester City and West Ham back in his playing days, Sinclair said set-pieces are statistically important in any football match.

"It's not just for the corners and free-kicks, but also simple things like throw-ins that, if worked on, can help you," said Sinclair who represented England at the World Cup 2002.

"If you are on the back foot, and you can keep possession from a throw-in, it's as simple as that. It's all about those little details, and making them work to eventually put the ball into dangerous positions."

India, ranked 102, will have their task cut out against opponents like world No 25 Australia (January 13), Uzbekistan (January 18), and Syria (January 23).

"We are the underdogs, but I like the challenge that comes with that status. I myself have come through from the fourth tier of English football, so I know it's all about hard work and creating a culture amongst the players so that they can supersede the expectations and create more belief in the group," he said.

While Sinclair has not worked with Indian footballers before, he has shared some understanding of the country, its culture, and more importantly, its love for the beautiful game.

"I've got an ex-teammate (Robbie Fowler), who had coached in India before and worked for Indian broadcasters. So, I understood that there was a growing appetite for the game in India over the last decade," he said.

"Of course, we all know about Sunil (Chhetri), and the huge mark he's made in the world of football. It's not just what he does on the pitch, but also how he conducts himself off it."

He was also all praise for Stimac.

"I was impressed with how Igor has built this team. He's had the maturity to get the boys to do the basics well and showcase them in the match situations," he said.

