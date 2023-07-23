Port of Spain, Jul 24 (PTI) West Indies were all out for 255 in their first innings on day four of the second and final Test against India here on Sunday.

Resuming the day at 229 for 5, the home side suffered a batting collapse as they added just 26 runs while losing five wickets in 7.4 overs.

India had made 438 all out in their first innings and the visitors are 183 runs ahead.

For India, Mohammed Siraj scalped four quick wickets on Sunday to complete a five-wicket haul.

Brief scores:

West Indies Ist Innings: 255 all out in 115.4 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 75; Alick Athanaze 37; Mohammed Siraj 5/60) vs India: 438 all out.

