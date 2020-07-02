Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is optimistic about going ahead with the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in August, despite the Sri Lankan government pushing back the August 1 reopening of the country's main airport in Katunayake.

Last week, Sri Lanka's sports ministry had given a go-ahead for the tourmament which is slated to be held from Agusut 8-22, ESPNCricinfo reported.

These dates have been selected as the country would be opening its borders for foreign arrivals on August 1.

"We are hoping to speak to His Excellency [president Gotabaya Rajapaksa] and see if we can come to a decision. Sri Lanka has done very well in containing the coronavirus as opposed to other countries in the region, and as such we have had a lot of interest from foreign players in taking part in the tournament," ESPNCricinfo quoted SLC CEO Ashley de Silva as saying.

In the T20 league, five teams will be taking part, with SLC still accepting tenders regarding franchise ownerships.

Players will be selected through an auction process and each team will be allowed a maximum of six foreign players in a squad and four in the playing XI.

The length of the tournament meanwhile depends not only on Sri Lanka opening its borders but it is also dependent on whether BCCI agrees to tour Sri Lanka in August.

"At the moment we're looking at 23 games, but if India agrees to play then it will most probably come down to 13," de Silva said.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England and West Indies will be locking horns in three-match Test series from July 8 and this will mark the return of international cricket. (ANI)

