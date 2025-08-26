New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The excitement around the Shooting League of India (SLI) is steadily building, and adding to the buzz is former World No. 1 Heena Sidhu, who has expressed her delight at the initiative.

She believes the league will not only elevate the profile of the sport in India but also provide young shooters with a valuable platform to showcase their talent.

"Finally, we are going to get what we deserve. So many sports have started their leagues, I felt it was time for shooting to enter this space," she said as quoted from a press release by SLI.

Talking about the technical side of the sport, Heena Sidhu explained, "The biggest challenge in shooting is that it's all about micro-movements, which spectators can't always see. From the outside, it may look like shooters are just standing still, but in reality, there's constant movement -- especially under pressure. With tools like SCATT, body sensors, or cameras, we can showcase these details and help fans understand how a 9 or 10 is the result of preparation and movement. That kind of education will make the sport far more engaging."

She further added, "SCATT uses laser technology to track the pistol's path -- from the 8th ring to the 9th and finally into the 10th. Under stress, the increased movement becomes visible and can even be linked to heart rate or brain activity. It's a great way to show fans what's really happening inside the shooter."

The Arjuna awardee highlighted how shooting builds mental strength, saying, "Shooting is unlike any other sport. It may look still, but every shot is different because the variable is always the athlete. It tests human psychology -- how you handle stress, respond to your last shot, balance aggression with calmness. There's something in it for everyone."

Sidhu believes that the telecast will be key to attracting more fans and helping them connect with the sport. "Fan engagement has always been a challenge because people couldn't see what was happening inside a shooter's mind. The more matches we showcase on TV, OTT, or YouTube, the more awareness and interest it will create -- just like cricket, exposure will drive engagement."

"For the first time, Indian audiences will get to watch us regularly at home. Earlier, they only saw us at World Cups or the Olympics. Now, I'm eager to see how fans respond -- not just to the stars, but to the sport of shooting itself," she concluded. (ANI)

