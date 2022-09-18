Sugar Grove (US), Sep 18 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri shot four birdies against three bogeys in his 71 to be placed tied 21st with a one-under for 36 holes after two rounds at the Liv Invitational golf tournament here.

Cameron Smith shot a four-under 68 in somewhat difficult scoring conditions at Rich Harvest Farms to take a two-shot lead over Boston winner Dustin Johnson on the individual leader board.

Smith, winner of the Open Championship this year, is now 10-under with rounds of 66-68 and two ahead of Johnson (63-73).

With all players starting at the same time from different holes, it does get tough to follow the leaders. But when the round ended Smith was ahead at 10-under while playing alongside Johnson and Matt Wolff.

Lahiri, who started from the 12th hole and ended on 11th, is nine shots behind the leader, Smith.

Though Smith leads individual standings, his all-Australian Punch GC side is one shot behind Johnson's 4 Aces GC in the team event.

