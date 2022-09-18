AC Milan will host Napoli in a clash of the heavyweights at Serie A today, September 19. The match will be played at San Siro. Milan would look to clinch their third straight win while the visitors will head into this game to claim five victories on the spin. AC Milan are still unbeaten in the Italian top flight after clinching the trophy last season after so many years and have started their title defense in style so far. Napoli on the other hand, sitting second in the points table, would aim for the top spot as well. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live streaming and telecast details of the match, scroll down below. Udinese 3-1 Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23: The Little Zebras Stun Nerazzurri at Home

AC Milan will miss one of their main men Rafael Leao, following the player's red card in the Sampdoria game last week. Stefano Pioli has limited resources in the attacking front with Divock Origi, Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all being absentees. Olivier Giroud is expected to lead the attack at home with Alexis Saelemaekers. For Napoli, Hirving Lozano has returned to full training this week and Giovanni Someone is also expected to start at San Siro.

When is AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The AC Milan vs Napoli match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at San Siro. The game will be held on September 19, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Napoli match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The AC Milan vs Napoli will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Napoli match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

