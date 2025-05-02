Ivins (Utah, USA), May 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok overcame an early bogey to make a strong start that placed her tied 29th on the opening day of the Black Desert Championship, presented by Greater Zion, here.

Aditi shot three-under 69 on Thursday. Having begun her round on the back nine, Aditi dropped a shot on the 11th hole before picking up birdies on the 13th and 14.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, May 2: Randy Orton To Appear, Aleister Black Takes on Miz and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

She closed the first nine with an even-par 36 after dropping a shot on the 16th.

On the second nine, Aditi made birdies on the fourth, and seventh to conclude the day with a total of three-under par.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Seventh-Highest Wicket-Taker in Indian Premier League's History, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

This year, Aditi has made cuts at three of the four events she has played and stands 102nd in the season's rankings.

After the first round, Haeran Ryu of Korea led the field with a score of nine-under par for the day. Haeran played a bogey-free round that was dotted with nine birdies.

Starting from the back nine, Haeran made five birdies and added four more on the front-nine.

Haeran has so far made the cut in five of the six events she has played this season and stands 25th in the rankings.

In the Chevron Championship last week in Texas, she posted her best finish of the season so far, ending tied sixth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)