Nagpur, Mar 5 (PTI) India's Sonal Patil and Soha Sadiq recorded impressive wins to enter the second round of the W35 Nagpur ITF Women's Championship here on Tuesday.

Kolhapur's 19-year-old Sonal brushed aside the challenge from local wildcard entrant Maithili Mothe 6-0, 6-1.

Soha, on the other hand, bounced back to get the better of former national champion Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, who is placed 351 places above her.

In the doubles event, the all-Indian pair of Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari advanced to the quarterfinals with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Bavisetti and Mei Hasegawa (Japan).

However, India's Sejal Bhutada lost to Slovenia's second seeded Dalila Jakupovic 6-0, 6-0.

In other matches, Russia's Daria Kudashova toppled sixth seed Fanny Ostlund from Sweden 7-5, 7-6(6) while another Russian Ekaterina Yashina ousted the eighth seed Thasaporn Naklo from Thailand 7-5, 6-4.

The tournament is being organised by the Nagpur District Hard Court Tennis Association (NDHTA) and Maharashtra State Lawn tennis Association (MSLTA).

