Dubai, Nov 22 (PTI) Sony Pictures Networks India has secured the exclusive media rights for all the Asian Cricket Council tournaments from 2024 to 2031, the ACC announced on Friday.

Under the new agreement, SPNI (Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited) will have exclusive rights to broadcast all editions of the men's and women's Asia Cups, Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Emerging Teams Asia Cups.

The deal covers comprehensive coverage across television, digital, and audio platforms, ensuring wide-reaching access to the tournaments, stated a release.

"This partnership, which represents a 70% increase in value from the previous cycle, marks a significant step forward for the growing global popularity of ACC tournaments, particularly the Asia Cup," it added.

Terming this a significant milestone, ACC president Jay Shah stated: "The Asia Cup continues to be a cornerstone of cricketing excellence, bringing together the best of the region's talent.

"With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide."

"The substantial increase in rights value will enable the ACC to channel significant resources into grassroots programmes, infrastructure development, and talent pathways, especially for associate nations.

"This collaboration will drive the continued growth of cricket across Asia and ensure its vibrant future,” he added.

SPNI's MD & CEO, Gaurav Banerjee, expressed excitement about broadcasting the ACC tournaments, including the India-Pakistan matches, over the next eight years.

"We are delighted to bring these action-packed tournaments, which will also include India and Pakistan matches, to our viewers for the next 8 years," Banerjee stated.

"ACC tournaments have created unforgettable moments and set the stage for the most intense Asian Cricket rivalries. We eagerly look forward to sharing the thrill and spirit of these matches with cricket fans," he added. 7/21/2024

