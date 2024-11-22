As more and more T20 and T10 leagues grow around the country, the need for getting a bigger and more dedicated authoritative body to look after the integrity of the leagues increase. Speculations sparked further on November 22, Friday, when Hazrat Bilal, a bowler playing in the Samp Army vs New York Strikers Abu Dhabi T10 match ended up bowling an unnaturally enormous no ball during the game. Fans started to be suspicious of fixing in the league and shared their thoughts on social media. On Which Channel Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Cricket Tournament Matches Live Streaming Online?

Spot Fixing Exists

Welcome to Abu Dhabi T10 league This is a NO BALL bowled by Hazrat Bilal of Morrisville Samp Army against New York Strikers in 4th over. Tell me a better sign than this to indicate that spot fixing exists#ADT10 #AbuDhabiT10League #AUSvIND #WIvBAN #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/4nCNuX9d2X — Scoop Shot (@Scoopshott) November 22, 2024

That's T10 For You

A very very very small no ball and a slot ball next one for a 6 ahhahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣 that's #T10 for you #CricketTwitter #GamblingX pic.twitter.com/EalZokccjQ — Punter Akhil (@punterAkhil) November 22, 2024

The Money Has to Come From Somewhere

No ball in Abu Dhabi T-10 ,have many clips of fixing,Honestly, this is exactly why the T10 league is happening. No one in the grounds, hardly anyone watching on T.V, and yet they're managing to pay enough to attract some decently good players The money has to come from somewhere pic.twitter.com/CzskoITg7X — Aleeeeeeee (@iAliOfficial) December 4, 2023

Well Constructed For Session Betting

This league Abu dhabi T10, like last year proving again this year, this is a scam league well constructed for session betting in advance deliberately bowling no ball in last bowl of the over Simon doull on comm box was laughing#AbuDhabiT10 #noball pic.twitter.com/KmXhlAlZPx — Prince (@PrinceK89567732) November 22, 2024

Good Question

This is why I can't be bothered with this T10 league man!! How do one actually bowl such a gargantuan no ball "unknowingly" .... like GENUINE QUESTION!!!??? I mean he even cleared the Stumps by a mile 🤯#CricketTwitter https://t.co/xDKB0Mv45H — Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) November 22, 2024

All About Making Extra Money

This league is all about making extra money, Even players couldn’t stop laughing at the blatant no-ball. #AD10 pic.twitter.com/7DWugiI8Jr — M (@anngrypakiistan) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)